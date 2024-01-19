WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Building next to Anacostia daycare explodes

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The second story of a building housing the Baby Einstein Child Development Center exploded due to a gas leak on Thursday. Sixteen toddlers from the Anacostia daycare were all safely evacuated. A second explosion later completely demolished the convenience store next to the daycare. One person was hit by flying debris and was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

“We are just very grateful that we believe everyone is safe,” said District Mayor Muriel Bower. “I had the opportunity to be briefed by the chief and to get a firsthand look at the damage and I think we’re very lucky today.”





