NATIONAL NEWS – Hunter Biden agrees to private deposition before House Republicans

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Hunter Biden has agreed to a private deposition before House Republicans after months of stating that he only wanted to testify publicly. He will appear before House Republicans on Feb. 28. Biden currently is facing criminal charges in Delaware and California which he has pleaded not guilty to.

“The president’s son is a key witness in this investigation,” said Chair of the Oversight Commitee Rep. James Comer, R-KY. “He’s going to be able to come in now and sit down and answer questions in a substantive, orderly manner.”