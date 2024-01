Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

GALA Hispanic Theatre in the District has lost more than $250,000 after the organization’s bank account was hacked. The theatre that has given a stage to talented Hispanics in the District for decades is now struggling to keep its doors open.

“I broke down in tears,” said co-founder Rebecca Medrano. “I absolutely felt like I was hit by a truck. It’s like waking up to your worst possible scenario.”