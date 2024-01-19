NATIONAL NEWS – The Justice Department finds several failures in Uvalde’s shooting police response

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Department of Justice published a Critical Incident Review on the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 25, 2022. 19 students and two teachers were killed in the attack in Uvalde, Texas. The review documents the delayed action by law enforcement despite their quick arrival to the scene, including spending 40 minutes looking for a key to open interior doors while people were being actively killed in the classrooms, according to the report.

“The most significant failure was that responding officers should have immediately recognized the incident as an active shooter situation, using the resources and equipment that were sufficient to push forward immediately and continuously toward the threat until entry was made into classrooms 111/112 and the threat was eliminated,” stated the report.





