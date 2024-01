Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Congress passed a stopgap bill on Thursday, avoiding the looming government shutdown this weekend, and keeping federal funding in the government until March. This is the third stopgap since the previous fiscal year ended in September.

“There will not be a shutdown on Friday because both sides have worked together, the government will stay open,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. “Services will not be disrupted. We will avoid a needless disaster.”