WORLD NEWS – Netanyahu rejects the proposal of a Palestinian state

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the proposal of a two-state solution between Palestine and Israel. “In any future arrangement, settlement or no settlement, Israel needs security control over all territory west of the Jordan,” said Netanyahu. “This is a necessary condition, and it collides with the idea of [Palestinian] sovereignty. What can you do?”

Israel’s assault on Gaza has killed more than 24,000 Palestinians since Oct. 7. “There is no way to solve their [Israel] long-term challenges, to provide lasting security, and there is no way to solve the short-term challenges,” said U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller. “Of rebuilding Gaza and establishing governance in Gaza and providing security for Gaza without the establishment of a Palestinian State.”





