NATIONAL NEWS – Judge threatens to expel Donald Trump from courtroom for being disruptive

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan threatened to expel former President Donald Trump during his Manhattan civil trial after he continued to speak while journalist E. Jean Carroll gave her testimony. “Mr. Trump, I hope I don’t have to consider excluding you from the trial,” said Kaplan. “I understand you’re probably eager for me to do that.”

“The whole New York System is RIGGED against me because of the fact that I’m not only a Former Republican President, but also am the leading Republican Candidate, and beating Crooked Joe Biden, BY A LOT,” said Trump in a post on social media. “This case is another example of Election Interference at a level never seen before.”





