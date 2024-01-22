POLITICS NEWS – Ron DeSantis drops out of presidency race, endorses Trump

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his Republican presidential campaign on Sunday. DeSantis was polling in the single digits ahead of the upcoming New Hampshire primary.

“While I’ve had disagreements with Donald Trump, such as on the Coronavirus pandemic and his elevation of Anthony Fauci,” said DeSantis. “Trump is superior to the current incumbent Joe Biden. That is clear.” Former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are now the remaining major candidates in the GOP presidential candidancy race.





