Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Baltimore Ravens will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Baltimore for the AFC Championship game. This will be Baltimore’s first time hosting the AFC championship game since 1971.

“We’re thrilled to host the AFC Championship for the first time in franchise history,” said Ravens senior vice president of ticket sales and operations Baker Koppelman. “This will be a monumental day in Baltimore sports history and something we hope our fans remember forever.”