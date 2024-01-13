WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Large crowds expected for Saturday’s March on Washington for Gaza

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Thousands of people are expected to meet at Freedom’s Plaza at 1 p.m. on Saturday to support a ceasefire in Gaza. The march is led by the American Muslim Task Force for Palestine and they are provided transportation from 23 states to transport demonstrators to the Capitol.

The group lists three demands on their website: An immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, Stop the unconditional US funding of Israel’s genocide against Gaza and the occupation of Palestine, and Hold Israel accountable for war crimes committed against Palestinian people and their continuous violations of international law.





