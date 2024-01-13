NATIONAL NEWS – Buffalo supermarket gunman will face death penalty in federal hate crimes case

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Payton Gendron, 20, opened fire at a Buffalo, New York supermarket shooting 13 people, and fatally shooting 10 individuals all of whom were black in May 2022. Last year he was sentenced to life in prison without parole, however, federal prosecutors are now seeking the death penalty in a separate federal hate crimes case.

“United States believes the circumstances in Counts 11-20 of the Indictment are such that, in the event of a conviction, a sentence of death is justified,” said the filing by the Justice Department.