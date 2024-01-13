WORLD NEWS – US and UK launch airstrikes against Houthis in Yemen

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The United States and the United Kingdom launched strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. The Houthis have been targeting international shipping in the Red Sea and preventing passage to Israel. Last month Houthi official Mohammed Abdulsalam said that they would only target ships traveling to Israel until the siege on Gaza is lifted, “Our position in support of Palestine and the Gaza Strip will remain until the end of the siege, the entry of food and medicine, and our support for the oppressed Palestinian people will remain continuous.”

“Today, at my direction, U.S. military forces—together with the United Kingdom and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands—successfully conducted strikes against a number of targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most vital waterways,” said the president in a statement from the White House.





