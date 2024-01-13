MARYLAND NEWS – Maryland man sentenced to prison for making threats against LGBTQ group and lawmakers

Trending
By on Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, Maryland News

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Adam Michael Nettina of Howard County was sentenced to two years in prison on Thursday for making threats toward state lawmakers and an LGBTQIA+ advocacy group. After serving his sentence, Nettina must serve three years of supervised release. 

“You have the right to your own opinions, but you don’t have the right to threaten the lives of those who disagree with you,” said Erek L. Barron the U.S. District Attorney for the District of Maryland. “As this case demonstrates, free speech does not include violent threats against others.”



