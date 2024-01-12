Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
NATIONAL NEWS – Ohio woman who miscarried at home will not be criminally charged, grand jury says

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Brittany Watts, 34, faced a felony charge for abuse of a corpse after she miscarried into a toilet at her home on Sept. 22. A grand jury decided on Thursday to not criminally indict Watts on the charge. 

“No matter how shocking or disturbing it may sound when presented in a public forum, it is simply the devastating reality of miscarriage,” said Watts’ attorney Traci Timko in a statement. “While the last three months have been agonizing, we are incredibly grateful and relieved that justice was handed down by the grand jury today.”



