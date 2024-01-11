ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Michael Strahan reveals teen daughter’s brain cancer diagnosis

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Good Morning America co-anchor and former professional football player, Michael Strahan, revealed that his daughter, Isabella, has brain cancer. In an interview the pair sat down and discussed her battle with a malignant brain tumor. She was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October 2023 and underwent surgery to remove the mass that same month.

“I literally think that in a lot of ways, I’m the luckiest man in the world because I’ve got an amazing daughter,” said Strahan. “I know she’s going through it, but I know that we’re never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this.”