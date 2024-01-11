NATIONAL NEWS – Trump claims that Nikki Haley (like Obama) is not a citizen or eligible

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former President Donald Trump shared a screenshot from Gateway Pundit to social media that alleged that GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley was ineligible to become president because her parents were not U.S. citizens at the time of her birth. Last year in a campaign video, Trump vowed that he would ban birthright citizenship if he were elected president again.

“As part of my plan to secure the border, on day one of my new term in office, I will sign an executive order making it clear to federal agencies that under the correct interpretation of the law, going forward the future children of illegal aliens will not receive automatic U.S. citizenship,” said Trump.

Nikki Haley’s parents are from the Punjab region in India and moved to South Carolina in 1969, her father gained citizenship in 1978 and her mother was naturalized in 2003. Haley is a U.S. citizen as she was born in South Carolina in 1972.





