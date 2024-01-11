NATIONAL NEWS – St. Paul, Minnesota makes history as city swears in all-women city council

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

St. Paul, Minnesota made history as they swore in an all-women city council. The seven members are all under 40 and most are women of color.

“This new class of leader sends a clear message from St. Paul voters, I believe to the whole world: We trust the leadership of these women. We believe in their personal and professional experiences and vision – philanthropic and policy leaders, executive directors of non-profits, an engineer. Wow,” said council president-designate Mitra Jalali. “St. Paul’s teaching everybody what leadership looks like.”





