WASHINGTON D.C. NEWS – José Andres donated $1 million to DC Central Kitchen Program

WASHINGTON D.C. NEWS – José Andres donated $1 million to DC Central Kitchen Program

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

José Andres has donated $1 million in two donations to the District’s Central Kitchen’s nonprofit, Healthy Corners. He previously donated $500,000 in 2022.

“When we open our minds to what people can do when they work together, and we use food as a tool to build communities, powerful change can happen,” said Andres in a statement. “Healthy Corners embodies that approach, uniting small businesses, local residents, family farmers, and graduates of DC Central Kitchen who have overcome immense barriers in life.”



