Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Hospitals and doctor offices in Maryland have begun to require everyone to return to wearing face masks. The two hospital groups requiring masking are LifeBridge Health and the University of Maryland Medical System.

“We anticipate this requirement to be in effect on a short-term basis while influenza-like illness rates are high,” wrote John Hopkins officials in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust the requirement as needed.”