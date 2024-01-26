NATIONAL NEWS – Alabama inmate Kenneth Smith put to death by nitrogen gas execution

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Alabama carried out the first inmate execution with nitrogen gas on Thursday, putting inmate Kenneth Smith to death. Smith was convicted of the 1988 murder-for-hire killing of Elizabeth Sennett. “After more than 30 years and attempt after attempt to game the system, Mr. Smith has answered for his horrendous crimes,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.

“Tonight Alabama causes humanity to take a step backwards,” said Smith during his final statement. “I’m leaving with love, peace, and light.”





