WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – DC teacher on leave following allegations of indecent exposure

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A D.C. Public Schools teacher is on leave following allegations that they indecently exposed themselves at their apartment complex to other residents. The apartment complex claims that the teacher recorded themself walking around common areas nude, exercising nude, and masturbating in the building’s gym.

“I want to acknowledge that this news is concerning and emphasize that the safety and well-being of our students remain paramount,” said Houston Elementary School Assistant Principal Kamilah Thorne in a letter to parents. “We take all allegations of misconduct seriously.”