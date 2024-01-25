ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Jon Stewart returning as part-time host of “The Daily Show”

Trending
Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Comedian Jon Stewart is returning to “The Daily Show” as a host beginning on Feb. 12. Stewart will host the show each Monday and there will be rotating hosts to lead the program for the rest of the week. He previously hosted the show for 16 years before stepping down in 2015. 

Stewart will also serve as the executive producer for all of the episodes. “Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show’ to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season,” said President and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, Chris McCarthy, in a statement. 



