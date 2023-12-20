WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Georgetown restaurant owners sentenced for COVID relief theft and tax evasion

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Gholam and Karen Kowkabi, the owners of Georgetown’s Ristorante Piccolo have been sentenced for $1.35 million in tax evasion and $730,000 of theft in COVID-19 relief. Gholam has been sentenced to 57 months in prison and his wife, Karen has been sentenced to 24 months of probation.

The couple spent the money on personal investments and expenses according to prosecutors. They have been ordered to repay both the $738,000 in COVID-19 relief and the $1.35 million in restitution back to the IRS.





