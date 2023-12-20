NATIONAL NEWS – Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from 2024 ballot, explains why

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

In a 4-3 decision, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled to remove former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 presidential ballot. The ruling states that Trump is ineligible to run as a presidential candidate because of his involvement in the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

“As our detailed recitation of the evidence shows, President Trump did not merely incite the insurrection,” wrote the justices. “Even when the siege of the Capitol was fully underway, he continued to support it by repeatedly demanding that Vice President Pence refuse to perform his constitutional duty by calling Senators to persuade them to stop the counting of electoral votes. These actions constituted overt, voluntary, and direct participation in the insurrection.”





