Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Brittany Watts, 33, has been charged with felony abuse of a corpse in Ohio after she suffered a miscarriage. Watts delivered the fetus in her bathroom’s toilet. According to an autopsy, the fetus’ cause of death was intrauterine fetal demise.

“Ms. Watts suffered a tragic and dangerous miscarriage that jeopardized her own life,” said her attorney Traci Timko. “Rather than focusing on healing physically and emotionally, she was arrested and charged with a felony.”