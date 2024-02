Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former GOP representative for the D.C. Board of Elections, Mike Gill, is in critical condition after being shot during a shooting rampage on Monday night. Another person was killed during the rampage before New Carrollton police officers fatally shot the suspect.

“Mike is an amazing husband, father, friend and colleague,” said Gill’s family in a statement. “He has a wonderful sense of humor, no matter the situation.”