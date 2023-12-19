WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Elected ANC official in the District voted twice in 2020 general election

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Vanessa Rubio, a District official who serves as an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner has been fined $500 for voting twice in the 2020 general election. According to an investigation by the D.C. Board of Elections, Rubio submitted a ballot in both the District and Maryland.

During a hearing, Rubio claimed that she thought it was permissible to vote in both Maryland and the District as Washington, D.C. is not a state. She will need to pay the civil fine no later than Jan. 8.





