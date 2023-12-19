POLITICS – Colorado Supreme Court removes Trump from the 2024 Colorado presidential ballot

Photo courtesy: The White House, Gage Skidmore

The Colorado Supreme Court has removed presidential candidate Donald Trump from the Colorado presidential ballot for 2024. This blow to Trump’s campaign comes in a reversal decision of a lower court that ruled the 14 amendment did not apply to the president.

The 14th amendment address insurrection by stating that an elected official sworn to uphold the Constitution who engages in insurrection is banned from running for office in the U.S.

Trump’s role in the Jan 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to the Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies him from running for president.

Trump’s campaign officials announced that they will “swiftly file an appeal.”