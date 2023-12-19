WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – District police to receive mental health crisis training

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Beginning in 2024 all District officers and recruits will receive “Integrating Communications, Assessments, and Tactics” training which aims to help in situations when they are responding to a mental health crisis. It is a 16-hour training that is already being implemented across 30 states.

“We want our officers to demonstrate empathy, passion, and care,” said District police chief Pamela Smith. “But also to not be afraid to take the necessary law enforcement actions in order to protect our community.”





