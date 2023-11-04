Trending
WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – District Attorney General sues city’s biggest landlords

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The District’s Attorney General Brian Schwalb is suing 14 of the district’s major landlords for inflating rent prices. The lawsuit claims that the landlords used a property management software company called RealPage to inflate rent prices by up to 7%. 

The lawsuit states that RealPage “have transformed a competitive marketplace into one in which competing landlords work together for their collective benefit at the expense of renters.” Schwalb’s lawsuit is calling for an end to the unlawful inflation.



