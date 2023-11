Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Rodney Snead, 35, was shot and killed on Monday afternoon near Hendley Elementary School in Southeast D.C. The shooting began during the school’s dismissal period and staff rushed the students back inside and placed the school on lockdown.

“It’s frustrating because at the end of the day, we just want the kids to be safe here,” said Marquelle Jones, one of the school’s behavior technicians. Authorities have not made any arrests in this case.