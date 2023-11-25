MARYLAND NEWS – Roof destroyed in Chevy Chase church fire

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Chevy Chase, Maryland caught fire on Monday. Nearly 100 firefighters from the District and Montgomery County responded to the intense scene. While battling the flames the roof collapsed trapping firefighters inside but they were rescued and able to get out safely.

The fire began in the attic according to Montgomery County Division Chief Charles Bailey. The fire department estimates more than $10 million worth of damage to the church’s structure.





