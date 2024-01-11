WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – DC Council vote to clampdown on speeders

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The District Council voted 12-0 to approve an amendment that would allow more booting and towing of vehicles involved in speeding even if the tickets have been paid. The Strengthening Traffic Enforcement, Education, and Responsibility Act is another step that the District is taking to lower the rises deaths relating to speeding drivers.

“The level of traffic violence is due, in part, to the sheer volume of speeding and dangerous driving that is happening in the District,” said Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen. “For example, the automated traffic enforcement or ATS system alone captured 1.2 million instances of speeding last year.”