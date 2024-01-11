ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Bernie Mac’s daughter praises Katt Williams after viral interview

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Ja’Neice McCollough the daughter of late comedian Bernie Mac shared praise for Katt Williams following the comedian’s interview on “Club Shay Shay” podcast. Williams alleged that Steve Harvey “hated” on Bernie Mac. “The whole time Bernie was here you was acting like you was funnier than him,” said Williams. “The reason you was supposed to go last was is ‘cause it was your tour, tell the truth.”

“When Katt spoke of my dad, for me, I felt his heart,” said McCollough. “I felt that it was genuine and I appreciated it.”





