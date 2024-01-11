VIRGINIA NEWS – Democratic lawmakers call for a ban on college legacy admissions

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Democratic lawmakers in Virginia have proposed a legacy admissions ban for Virginia public colleges and universities. More lawmakers have begun focusing on legacy admissions since the Supreme Court overturned affirmative action last June.

“This is about fighting for working-class families to have access to every opportunity and making sure we support democracy and good jobs by providing pathways to the middle class through a college education, and you shouldn’t just be able to buy your way in,” said Del. Dan Helmer, D-Clifton.





