Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Adan Canto known for his roles in “Designated Survivor” and “The Cleaning Lady” died on Monday from appendiceal cancer at age 42. “Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew,” said his publicist Jennifer Allen. “Those who glimpsed it were changed forever.”

Canto is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, and their two young children. “Forever my treasure Adan, see you soon,” shared his wife in a post on social media.