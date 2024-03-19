WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Cherry blossom cherry trees to be removed in the District to repair seawall

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

As a part of a $113 million rehabilitation, the National Park Service is preparing to remove hundreds of trees across three years to repair the Tidal Basin and West Potomac seawalls. In late spring, 140 of the cherry trees will be removed from around the Tidal Basin. Rising sea levels and drainage issues have damaged the Tidal Basin and West Potomac Park seawalls. Over the course of the three years 455 trees, including 274 cherry tress, will have been removed and replanted.

“One important thing to remember is yes, we’re taking down 300 trees to make this improvement, but we’re also replanting,” said National Mall and Memorial Parks spokesperson Mike Litterst. “And there will be an enormous increase in the number of tress that are out there.”





