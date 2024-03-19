POLITICS NEWS – Mike Pence won’t endorse Donald Trump in 2024

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former Vice President Mike Pence stated that he “cannot in good conscience” endorse former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race. Pence made an attempt for presidency but suspended his campaign in October. Pence stated multiple reasons to why he would not endorse Trump including the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection and Trump’s role in it, national debt, and abortion.

“Donald Trump is pursuing and articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we governed on during our four years,” said Pence. “That’s why I cannot in good conscience endorse Donald Trump in the campaign.”





