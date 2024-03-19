NATIONAL NEWS – Supreme Court rules to allow Texas to arrest migrants

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday to allow local Texas police officers to enforce the new legislation that would give them the power to arrest migrants. The court rejected a request from the Biden administration to block the law.

Under the new legislation, state judges can also order people to be deported to Mexico. “The court gives a green light to a law that will upend the longstanding federal-state balance of power and sow chaos,” wrote Justice Sonia Sotomayor in a dissenting opinion.





