SPORTS NEWS – Washington Capital Alex Ovechkin makes history with record goals

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin, 38, became the third player in the National Hockey League’s history to have at least 20 goals in 19 straight seasons. Ovechkin was drafted first overall in the 2004 draft. He has been the the team’s capitan since 2009.

“Consistency. Not just from the scoring part but also him being in the lineup and being durable and him being able and him being able to play game after game after game all these years,” said Capital’s coach Spencer Carbery.





