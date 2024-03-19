WORLD NEWS – Netanyahu plans to launch ground invasion of Rafah

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Nentanyahu reiterated his plans to launch a ground assault in Rafah. “… the destruction or elimination of the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas, the release of our hostages and to ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel,” said Netanyahu. “This necessitates the elimination of the remaining battalions in Rafah. We are determined to do this.”

There are more than 1.5 million Palestinians in Rafah, a majority of whom have been displaced. More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed since Oct. 7.





