NATIONAL NEWS – Former Trump aide Peter Navarro begins prison sentence

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former White House aide under the Trump administration, Peter Navarro, is set to begin his four-month prison sentence on Tuesday. Navarro was charged on two counts of contempt in June 2022 for failing to comply with a subpoena from the House Select Committee that investigated the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

“I will walk proudly in there to do my time,” said Navarro in a press conference near the prison facility. “I will gather strength from this: Donald John Trump is the nominee.”





