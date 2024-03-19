Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
You are at:»»NATIONAL NEWS – Former Trump aide Peter Navarro begins prison sentence

NATIONAL NEWS – Former Trump aide Peter Navarro begins prison sentence

0
By on Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, National

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former White House aide under the Trump administration, Peter Navarro, is set to begin his four-month prison sentence on Tuesday. Navarro was charged on two counts of contempt in June 2022  for failing to comply with a subpoena from the House Select Committee that investigated the January 6, 2021 insurrection. 

“I will walk proudly in there to do my time,” said Navarro in a press conference near the prison facility. “I will gather strength from this: Donald John Trump is the nominee.”



Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.