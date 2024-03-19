WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Capitol police to begin wearing body cameras in pilot program

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

U.S. Capitol police have launched a pilot program on Monday where 70 officers are now wearing body cameras. The 70 officers all volunteered and wil wear the cameras for 180 days. Dashboard cameras have also been installed in 11 of the Capitol police cars.

“The United States Capitol Police is one of the most televised agencies,” said U.S. Capitol Police Inspector Jessica Baboulis. “We’re no stranger to being on camera, but this allows us to really record those interactions on a one-on-one basis.”





