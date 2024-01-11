WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – 911 Call Centers criticized for wait times

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

District 911 emergency operators have been criticized for their slow response and extended wait times. On Tuesday, District Pastor Michael Campbell shared a post on social media asking for assistance and claiming that 911 had him on hold. “Can we get help on the corner of 15th St. SE & Pennsylvania Ave SE immediately!!! The phone (DC 911) has me on hold!! This man won’t get up and is foaming out of his mouth! Please help!!!” stated the post.

The Office of Unified Communications which operates the 911 call center stated that the call from Campbell was answered in 53 seconds, however, the national average is within 15 seconds or less. “OUC has continued to focus on the hiring, retention, and training of our staff to build upon the trust and confidence residents have in us,” shared the office in a statement.