NATIONAL NEWS – Pentagon says Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has prostate cancer

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s recent hospital stay was for surgery related to his prostate cancer. President Biden found out about the diagnosis on Tuesday despite Austin knowing a month ago.“Nobody at the White House knew that Secretary Austin had prostate cancer until this morning,” said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

Austin failed to notify top officials of his surgery on Dec. 22 or his hospitalization on Jan. 1. “Failed Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin should be fired immediately for improper professional conduct and dereliction of duty,” said former President Donald Trump on social media. “He has been missing for one week, and nobody, including his boss, Crooked Joe Biden, had a clue as to where he was, or might be.”





