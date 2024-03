Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill on Friday banning the consideration of legacy in public colleges and university admissions in Virginia. Virginia becomes the second state to ban legacy admissions after Colorado in 2021.

“Proud to see Virginia be a leader in banning legacy admissions at colleges and universities,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-VA. “Now Congress should pass my bipartisan bill to do the same nationwide.”