Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A Powerball ticket purchased in Virginia matched all of the Powerball numbers selected on March 11 except for the jackpot. The winning numbers from the drawing were 1, 3, 7, 16, 66, and the Powerball was 5. The ticket sold in Virginia was worth $1 million.

The ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Fairfax County. The $1 million ticket was the largest prize amount won of the night.