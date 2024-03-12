Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
You are at:»»VIRGINIA NEWS – 9 inmates at Virginia Department of Corrections become first Peer Recovery Specialists

VIRGINIA NEWS – 9 inmates at Virginia Department of Corrections become first Peer Recovery Specialists

0
By on Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, Virginia News

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Nine inmates at the Buckingham Correctional Center in Dillwyn, Virginia, made history as the first incarcerated individuals to become certified Peer Recovery Specialists in a Virginia Department of Corrections facility. Peer Recovery Specialists are individuals who have been successful in the recovery process and now help others in similiar situations. The inmates will receive compensation for their work in the program. 

“I thank the staff at Buckingham who are focused every day on providing opportunities for positive change for people in our care,” said Virginia Department of Corrections director Chad Dotson. “And I thank these nine inmates for their dedication to helping others in need.”



Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.