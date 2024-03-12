WORLD NEWS – Princess Kate apologies for editing Mother’s Day family photo

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Catherine, Princess of Wales has apologized after a photograph released on Sunday for Mother’s Day in the Britain gained attention for being edited. The photograph was the first official picture of Kate since she underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared caused yesterday,” said Kate in a post on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media. “I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C”





