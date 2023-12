Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Seven elementary school students at Central Elementary School in Amherst, Virginia became ill after eating gummy bears that were in a sandwich bag that tested positive for fentanyl. One of the students brought the gummy bears from home and shared them with the other students.

Five of the students were taken to the hospital but have since recovered. Clifford Dugan Jr. and Nicole Sanders were arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.